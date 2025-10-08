Out at the Ballpark presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law Weigh-Ins Friday

EL PASO, TEXAS – October 7, 2025 – Weigh-ins for the 2025 Bouts at the Ballpark presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law are scheduled for Friday, October 10, at 4 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

This year’s main event features El Paso’s own Victor “Jalapeño” Hernandez (15-0, 13 KO), who will face Conrado S. Martinez (10-2, 1 KO) of Odessa in a 10-round battle for the NABF Featherweight Championship. The event also highlights El Paso’s rising female stars, including Nayeli “La Bikina” Rodriguez (5-0-1) taking on Kedra Bradley (3-9-1, 2 KOs), and “Poison” Ivy Enriquez (4-0) going up against Sarah Click (2-11-1).

Ringside and VIP Tables, as well as bowl seating, are still available but going fast! Tickets are available at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com, and by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273).

BOUTS AT THE BALLPARK, PRESENTED BY CESAR ORNELAS INJURY LAW

FIGHT CARD

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER MAIN EVENT: 10 ROUNDS – NABF FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP VICTOR HERNANDEZ15-0, 13 KOsEl Paso, TX vs. CONRADO S. MARTINEZ10-2Odessa, TX 6 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS JORGE TOVAR12-0, 9 KOsEl Paso, TX vs. LOUIS TURNER13-4, 8 KOsChicago, IL 6 ROUNDS – LIGHT FLYWEIGHTS NAYELI RODRIGUEZ5-0-1El Paso, TX vs. KEDRA BRADLEY3-9-1, 2 KOsGreensboro, NC 6 ROUNDS – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS JESUS ARIEL MORENO ARIAS10-1-1, 8 KOsEl Paso, TX vs. JOSHUA MONTOYA7-4-2Lubbock, TX 6 ROUNDS – CRUISERWEIGHTS DOMINIC MATTHEW BARRY8-0-1, 8 KOsEl Paso, TX vs. JURMAIN MCDONALD8-9, 3 KOsJefferson City, MO 4 ROUNDS – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS ELIJA SWEAT5-5,1 KOLas Cruces, NM vs. JULIUS WHITSETT1-2, 1 KOSpring Lake, NC 4 ROUNDS – BANTAMWEIGHTS IVY ENRIQUEZ4-0El Paso, TX vs. SARAH CLICK2-11-1Orlando, FL

About Leg Up Entertainment

Leg Up Entertainment, LLC seeks to bring first-class and world-renowned entertainment to enhance the quality of life in the Borderplex region and promote economic development through the creation and management of events in a first-class venue. Leg Up Entertainment helps maximize the popularity and use of Southwest University Park all year long by creating, promoting, and managing for-profit events as well as events and gatherings for civic and charitable organizations.