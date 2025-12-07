Fans react to Sun Bowl matchup between Arizona State and Duke University

EL Paso, Texas (KVIA)-- On December 31st, fans from Arizona State University and Duke University will pack Sun Bowl Stadium for the 92nd Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

“I’m very happy with both teams that were selected,” one fan said. “I felt pretty confident that Arizona State University was going to be selected.”

Others were surprised but excited to see Duke in the lineup.

The Sun Devils last appeared in the Sun Bowl in 2019. Duke’s most recent appearance was in 2014 also against Arizona State.

Fans say they expect ASU supporters to travel well because of the short distance, but they also anticipate strong representation from Duke.

Local resident McKenna Hitter encouraged visiting fans to explore the city.

“I obviously recommend Mexican food,” she said. “Scenic Drive, downtown is really pretty San Jacinto plaza and the view of the mountains. The Sun Bowl right in the mountains. I think it’s going to be a really cool experience for them.”

To purchase tickets visit Sun bowl.