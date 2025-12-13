Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK, New York (KVIA) -- Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has won the 2025 Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football.

Mendoza led Indiana to an undefeated season and a BIG10 championship over Ohio State. The junior transferred from California after two seasons with the Bears. He has nearly 3,000 passing yards with 39 total touchdowns this season.

Former NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia was a finalist for the award as well. Pavia finished the year with over 4,000 total yards and 36 total touchdowns. He led Vanderbilt to their first 10 win season in program history.

The other two finalists were Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.