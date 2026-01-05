El Paso Locomotive FC sign midfielder Carl Sainté

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed midfielder Carl Sainté, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

“Carl is a player that we have been monitoring for some time,” Technical Director Ray Saari said. “He possesses a highly sought after midfield skillset in the USL Championship. We believe he can make a significant impact in our team this year as we look to build on our success from last season.”

Sainté arrives in El Paso after playing in 28 matches in 2025 with Phoenix Rising FC.

He finished the year with a duel success rate of 63 percent winning 51 of them while also winning 19 tackles at a success rate of 68 percent.

He helped Phoenix advance to the Western Conference Semifinals this past November.

The 23-year-old was on loan in Phoenix from FC Dallas where he featured in two matches for the first team while mainly competing with North Texas SC from 2022 to 2024.

He made his professional debut for Violette Athletic Club in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 2020 and helped them win Ligue Haïtienne that season.

Sainté debuted for the Haitian national team in March 2022 and has since compiled 24 appearances while helping Haiti reach their first World Cup since 1974.

He is expected to be with Les Grenadiers next summer.

Sainté was born in Grand-Goâve, Haiti and spent his youth career with various clubs across Haiti including Violette AC where he would eventually make his senior level debut. After a short stint with New Mexico United in 2021, he was then loaned to North Texas SC where he would then sign for the 2023 season.