Gary Recoder steps down as Bel Air football head coach

EL PASO, Texas - There will be a major coaching change at the high school football level in El Paso.

Tuesday, Bel Air High School football head coach Gary Recoder announced he is stepping down as coach of the Highlanders.

In statement on social media, Recoder said he is moving on from coaching to pursue business opportunities outside of education.

Recoder was the head coach at Bel Air for two seasons.

Prior to joining the Highlanders he was the head football coach at Riverside High School for five seasons.

In 2021 Recoder led the Riverside Rangers to the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A state playoffs.