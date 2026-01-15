NMSU men’s basketball falls to Liberty 73-71
LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies Men's team continued their struggles as they fall to the Liberty Flames 73-71 on the road.
The Aggies are now 9-7 and 2-4 in conference play.
