NMSU men’s basketball falls to Liberty 73-71

NMSU Athletics
By
New
Published 6:35 PM

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies Men's team continued their struggles as they fall to the Liberty Flames 73-71 on the road.

The Aggies are now 9-7 and 2-4 in conference play.

Rishi Oza

