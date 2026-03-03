Actor from ‘Ted Lasso’ trying out for El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Cristo Fernández, 35, is giving it his best shot as he tries out for the El Paso Locomotive FC.

The actor is best known by fans for his role as Dani Rojas in the hit television show 'Ted Lasso.'

Fernández made an appearance with the Locos during the club's preseason match Saturday against New Mexico United.

He played about 30 minutes in the match that ended with the Locomotive FC being victorious, 4-1.

As of now Fernández is only trying out for the team, and he is not a current member of the Locomotive roster.

The Locomotive FC released the following statement in regards to Fernandez:

"We are excited to have Cristo Fernández with our first team as a trialist. He saw 30 minutes of action in our 4-1 friendly victory against New Mexico United this past weekend. An official decision regarding his long-term status with the club will come at a later date."

The Locomotive FC will open the 2026 season at home against Colorado Springs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

The match will be streamed live at kvia.com.