Locomotive FC offers ‘First Stop’ youth soccer program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A youth soccer program under the El Paso Locomotive FC aims to help young players fall in love with the sport before diving into competition. The First Stop Recreational Program is open for children ages 5-9, according to the Locomotive FC.

Players will learn the basics of soccer, build teamwork, sportsmanship and the "freedom to try, fail, and to try again."

In a news release, the FC said youth sports can move toward competition too fast before children find passion for the game. First Stop wants players to understand that growth in sport is a journey, not a race.

First Stop also wants to welcome families who may be new to organized soccer.

"If we nurture those first moments with care, patience and purpose, we help cultivate not only better players, but a stronger soccer culture for El Paso for years to come," the FC said.

Each season is 10 weeks long, according to the FC website, and has a total of eight games. The starting date is set for Sept. 7 and ends Nov. 14.

Practices are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Gamedays take place on Friday afternoons or Saturday mornings each week at the Sunland Park Sports Complex.

Paying for the program covers administrative costs, coaching resources, field rentals, equipment, and a ticket to a Locomotive home match, according to the FC.

Players will need long socks over shin guards, sneakers or cleats, a soccer ball and Locomotive jerseys. The FC said players will get their jerseys at the meet and greet a week before the season starts.

Registration for the upcoming season is still open. You can fill out a form here.