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Borderland fans gather in Juárez for FIFA World Cup 2026™ kickoff

KVIA
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Published 11:25 AM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Hundreds, if not thousands, of soccer fans in the border region will gather in homes, businesses, and restaurants in Juárez for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Thursday.

Ciudad Juárez sports bars and restaurants are known for hosting themed events. Thursday, Mexico's World Cup debut is the occasion residents on the border will be enjoying.

ABC-7 joined several fans in Juárez today and will have their reactions in upcoming newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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