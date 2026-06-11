US Rep. Escobar honors Pepi, Zendejas in US House for World Cup

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the U.S. Men's National Team playing its first World Cup game Friday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sent remarks honoring Ricardo Pepi and Alejandro Zendejas for their selection. The players will represent El Paso on soccer's biggest stage.

Rep. Escobar made the remarks to the Congressional Record Thursday.

"I rise today to honor Ricardo Pepi and Alejandro 'Alex' Zendejas, two stars in professional and international soccer, for being selected as part of the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 2026 World Cup," she told the House speaker.

"So many young athletes and their families sacrifice immensely to perfect their craft with the dream of one day playing professionally," she said. "I hope each of you are proud of your accomplishments and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent our country on the world’s biggest stage."

Rep. Escobar said the city is "very proud" of them and wished the team "nothing but the best of luck."

Pepi grew up in San Elizario. He played at FC Dallas and moved abroad to Europe and joined Eredivisie club PSV. He won MLS Player of the Year 2021 before moving overseas.

Zendejas was born in Ciudad Juarez and grew up in El Paso. He plays for Liga MX side Club América.

Escobar called Zendejas a staple in his teams.