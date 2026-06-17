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State, borderland residents travel across the US to watch top World Cup matches

Heriberto Perez, KVIA ABC-7
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Published 12:00 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KVIA) -- Several border-area residents decided to travel across the United States to watch the best national teams play during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ABC-7's Heriberto Perez traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, and spoke to fans who took the journey to see the reigning world champions, Argentina, as prices in other cities and even in Mexico and Canada were sky-high.

Find out how much it costs them and what their journey has been like during this year's tournament in our upcoming newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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