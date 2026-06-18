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Community Champions: Mayfield coach Jeneca Montoya honored as New Mexico’s Most Positive Female Coach

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Published 8:45 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Mayfield girls basketball coach Jeneca Montoya was recently named New Mexico’s Most Positive Female Coach for the 2025-2026 school year by the Positive Athlete Organization.

The Positive Athlete organization recognizes school-athletes, coaches, and athletic trainers who demonstrate outstanding character, leadership, and commitment to serving others.

Montoya is one of two coaches to receive this honor this year.

The recognition came following one of the most challenging years of Montoya’s life.

In July 2025, she was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer.

Montoya's treatment included six rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and 20 rounds of radiation.

However, Montoya continued to inspire those around her with her determination and positive spirit.

Montoya is the daughter of longtime Mayfield girls basketball coach, George Maya.

For her accomplishment, Montoya is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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