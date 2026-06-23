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Comedian plans volleyball game over El Paso-Juarez Border wall

KVIA, File
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Published 2:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A viral comedian is bringing El Paso and Juárez together with a volleyball game across the border wall.

The game happened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. There was a small group on the U.S. side and an even smaller group on the Mexico side.

Skweezy Jibs posted about the event on his Instagram the week before. He invited players from both sides of the border wall.

Thought small amount of people showed up, Jibs took the opportunity to socialize with local Borderland residents.

Jibs stopped in El Paso as a part of a tour for his new movie 'Skweezy Jibs Makes A Movie,'  which aired in El Paso Monday. In a trailer, Jibs described the movie as a mockumentary following Jibs attempting to produce a film. He described it as "John Wick plus Magic Mike plus Transformers plus Fast and the Furious."

ABC-7 has reached out to Jibs and some of the volleyball players to hear about their experience.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
border wall
el paso
juarez
Skweezy Jibs
Volleyball

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Nina Gallegos

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