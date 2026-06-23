Mountain Bound: AD Jim Senter prepares for UTEP’s next chapter in the Mountain West Conference 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On July 1, the two-year wait will finally be over for the UTEP Miners as they embark on a new era with the Mountain West Conference. For Athletic Director Jim Senter, it's been quite the journey.

When he took the job at UTEP in 2017, fans were hopeful he would be the one to get the Miners into the Mountain West Conference.

Senter fulfilled that goal in 2024 when he announced the Miners would be leaving Conference USA in two years, and would officially join the Mountain West Conference in 2026.

UTEP has been a member of Conference USA since 2005.

The two years have come and gone, and Senter's message to UTEP fans has never wavered.

If the Miners want to be successful in their new conference then more support from fans and donors will be needed.

"Well it's here that day has finally arrived," Senter said. "It's very exciting for me, the staff, our coaches, our student athletes, and especially our fan base. However now we need our fan base to join us come be part of it."

Leaving Conference USA came at a cost. For the last two years UTEP, has had to count its pennies.

But thanks to the Climb Higher Initiative, last year UTEP donors contributed $12 million dollars -- $8 million dollars of that went to cover Conference USA exit fees.

The money was also used to make much-needed improvements to the Sun Bowl Stadium locker rooms.

"So that was another $2 million dollars, so lots of different people have stepped up," Senter said.

The move to the Mountain West Conference also brings new opportunities. In Conference USA, most UTEP games were streamed on ESPN Plus. In the Mountain West, while some games will be televised on linear channels, fans who want to watch every UTEP game will have to sign up for the new Mountain West Plus.

However, the difference between the two streaming services is that now UTEP will get a cut from subscribers who sign up and specify they follow the Miners.

"We have a chance to earn money from those subscriptions," Senter said. "It's right about 60% of all the money that everybody pays will be coming back to UTEP in the form of a subscription fee. And in an ideal world, we would like to lead the Mountain West Conference in the number of subscriptions. You would think we could do that."

Changes are also in store for the fan experience.

"We know we need to spend more money on marketing," Senter said. "It's really critical that we do that because it's been one of the areas that we've had to cut."

That will change starting with this upcoming football season.

Fans can expect giveaways, special food items and even drone shows.

The student section and marching band will also see changes. Both will now be seated right behind the opposing team's bench.

However, investment is still the name of the game for UTEP.

This season UTEP is projecting a revenue-sharing pool of $3.45 million dollars.

It's a good start, but when compared to fellow Mountain West Conference rival UNLV, the difference is staggering.

UNLV projects its revenue sharing pool to be at nearly $11 million this season.

"We've been able to increase probably two to three times the amount of money that we've been able to do," Senter said. "We think that has allowed us to recruit some better players in addition to having better recruiting battles with folks (other schools), but there is always somebody with a bigger checkbook."

Senter enters the Mountain West era under a new contract.

Some questioned whether he was deserving of an extension, but Senter remains committed to building winning programs at UTEP.

"I'll be judged by that I understand that some people will think it's good, some others will not think it's good, but I'm appreciative of the contract and the extension," Senter said. "I will continue to work my tail off to do the best job that I can."