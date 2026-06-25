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City of El Paso hosts free Downtown watch party for Team USA match against Turkey

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FIFA, MGN
Blender:File:C:UsersleoDesktop__Daily Uploads1 aHEADUSA Vs Turkey USA Vs Turkey.blend
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Published 4:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a large turnout during Mexico's match against South Korea, the City of El Paso is hosting another free watch party for the FIFA World Cup in Downtown El Paso. Thursday, fans have the opportunity to watch Team USA's final group stage game against Turkey.

Thursday's watch party will take place at Cleveland Square Park again with the game playing on the Mexican American Cultural Center's large outdoor screen at 8 p.m.

Just one week ago, 800 World Cup fans watched Mexico's victory over South Korea at the same park.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department and the MACC will host the match, which will include soccer player card trading, giveaways and snacks for fans to enjoy.

Fans are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating, the city said.

While the city said the event starts at 8 p.m., fans arrived to the park early for last week's watch party. If you plan to attend, try to arrive as early as possible. The space is first-come, first-serve.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
City of El Paso
Cleveland Square Park
FIFA World Cup
team usa
Turkey

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