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Local businesses seeing large crowds during World Cup games, boosting economy

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Published 12:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FIFA World Cup is entering its fourth week of play, and some local businesses in El Paso have seen large crowds flocking to their establishments to enjoy the matches.

Whether supporting the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Portugal or another team, the community has responded enthusiastically, packing venues and arriving hours before kickoff to secure a spot.

ABC-7 spoke with The Shack Wings & Brews about how they are preparing to welcome hundreds of customers and provide quality service during the games.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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