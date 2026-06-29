Skip to Content
Sports

UTEP officially enters the Mountain West Conference July 1st

UTEP Athletics
By ,
today at 6:23 PM
Published 6:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP officially enters a new era as a full-time member of the Mountain West Conference on July 1st.

The move places the Miners in one of the nation's premier mid-major leagues, bringing increased competition, regional rivalries, and greater national exposure as the university looks to elevate its athletic programs.

The transition brings increased competition across multiple sports, particularly in men's and women's basketball, where the Mountain West has consistently been among the top conferences outside the Power Four. It also reunites UTEP with several longtime regional rivals and reduces travel compared to Conference USA.

While the move provides greater visibility and recruiting opportunities, university officials and coaches acknowledge that continued financial support through revenue generation and donor contributions will be key to keeping pace with other Mountain West members.

For UTEP, joining the conferences is an important first step as the Miners look to compete at a higher level and continue building for the future.

Watch "Moving Mountains" Wednesday on ABC-7 at 5 and 10 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Mountain West Conference

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.