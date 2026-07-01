Paydirt Pete gets a makeover as UTEP joins the Mountain West Conference

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paydirt Pete has a new look. The University of Texas at El Paso Athletics revealed the mascot's new design Wednesday, the same day UTEP officially joined the Mountain West Conference.

Paydirt Pete has seen several changes over the years. UTEP said his latest design is modern with a popular "retro" logo the Miners used in the 1980s.

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

"We wanted to give Paydirt Pete a fresh look while not straying too far from the vintage mark that our fans love," UTEP Athletics Director Jim Senter said in a statement.

A costume version of the new Pete will make its debut at UTEP's football games in September.

"Paydirt Pete is at the heart of game-day energy, and it's so exciting to have a new Pete joining us as part of the entertainment experience our fans love," said Bianca Marquez, director of UTEP Spirit Operations.

Torch Creative helped design Pete's new look, according to UTEP. Torch designs sports logos for professional teams and universities.

As for merchandise, UTEP fans can expect products from Adidas, bobbleheads and more, according to a news release. Plush and bubblehead versions of the new Pete are expected to go on sale by the fall.

July 10, the UTEP Bookstore will have a pop-up with new Pete merchandise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans can grab find it at Leech Grove on campus.

Paydirt Pete's last design launched in 1999, according to UTEP Athletics.