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US defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, advancing to World Cup round of 16

ABC News
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Published 8:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (ABC News) -- The U.S. men's national team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday night in their highest-stakes 2026 World Cup match so far, clinching a spot in the round of 16. 

It was the U.S. men's team's first World Cup knockout win in 24 years.

The U.S. takes on Belgium on July 6. 

Wednesday's win, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, came after the team's impressive first-place record in the group stage. The USMNT finished the group stage with a 2-1 record, with wins over Paraguay and Australia before a loss to Turkey, which occurred once the team had already secured a spot in the next round.

PHOTO: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Malik Tillman of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.Carlos Barria/Reuters

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The matchup versus Bosnia-Herzegovina was U.S. men's team first knockout game following the group stage.

PHOTO: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates their second goal, scored by Malik Tillman of the U.S.Phil Noble/Reuters
PHOTO: Folarin Balogun,Tarik Muharemovic
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) fouls Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Balogun received a red card on the play.Jeff Chiu/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

After 48 teams descended upon Canada, Mexico and the United States, 32 teams remained in the knockout stages, which started earlier this week, vying to hoist the trophy on July 19.

Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson of the USA celebrate after Australia's Cameron Burgess scores an own goal during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match, June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images via Reuters

With its loss, Bosnia-Herzegovina is eliminated from the World Cup.

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