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El Paso Little League team one step closer to World Series

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
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Published 3:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Little League Baseball team based in Horizon has already made history, and it's about to cement its in El Paso sports history.

The team is headed to the Little League Regionals next week -- the furthest an El Paso team has ever made.

With a couple wins, the team will be moving to Williamsport for a chance to win the whole thing.

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Rishi Oza

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