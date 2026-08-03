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Pebble Hills TE Noah Tarrant announced he’s leaving El Paso

NOAH TARRANT PIC 2
Noah Tarrant
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Published 9:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas - One of the best high school football players in El Paso, and also in the entire country has announced he's leaving the Sun City.

Over the weekend, Noah Tarrant, a tight end at Pebble Hills High School announced he will be transferring to All Saints Episcopal, a school in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tarrant will be a sophomore this upcoming season.

Last year as a freshman at Pebble Hills, Tarrant had 6 touchdown catches and 484 yards receiving.

He was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American second team.

Tarrant is one of the country's top recruits with offers from some big name programs that include Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Michigan.

Tarrant also received an offer from UTEP. 

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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