Community Champions: Ariana Carrasco ready to throwdown at Boxfest XIX

EL PASO, Texas - From the Army, to the boxing ring.

Las Crucen Ariana Carrasco is gearing up for a big time fight this week in El Paso.

It's only been a few months since she turned pro, and she's looking to leave her mark in the sport.

"Ever since i first sparred even just hitting the bag, I knew that it was what I wanted to do," Carrasco said.

Carrasco first put on the boxing gloves when she was 12-years-old.

Now at 22 she's turning the page as she starts the next chapter in her boxing career.

Friday, Carrasco will take part in Red Owl Boxing's Boxfest XIX.

She'll face Chanisse Jenner in a super welterweight match.

"I just feel all the excitement and the anticipation." Carrasco said. "I'm just ready. I just want to get in there."

Officially it will be Carrasco's second fight as a pro, but it might as well be her first.

Carrasco's opponent in her first match withdrew, so carrasco is 1-0 due to a forfeit.

The Organ Mountain High School grad will also represent the Army.

Carrasco enlisted when she was 18-years-old and to this day is a member of the Army National Guard.

Carrasco joins a long list of Borderland fighters who are leaving their mark on the sport, and who have also paved the way for others.

Carrasco was a sparring partner for WBA Lightweight Champion and El Pasoan Stephanie Han.

"I'm coming at a good time with women's boxing so us getting to represent out little Borderland cities it's amazing," Carrasco said.

Carrasco's fight against Chanisse Jenner will take place Friday, August 7 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The event begins at 8 p.m.

For all of her accomplishments, Carrasco is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.