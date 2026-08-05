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Cristo Fernández says his ‘Fútbol Is Life’ picture book isn’t just for kids

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Published 6:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, Cristo Fernández appeared on "Live with Kelly and Mark." The "Ted Lasso" actor and athlete recently started playing with the El Paso Locomotive FC as a forward.

Fernández was on the show to promote his new bilingual children's book, "Fútbol Is Life! / ¡Fútbol es vida!" His own life and famous Ted Lasso character, Dani Rojas, inspired the book.

"This is a children's book, but I also want people to know that I think it's for grownups, because children are the ones that you don't have to tell them to dream big," Fernández said.

During his special appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," he showed the Locomotive FC and Sun City a little love.

"Lots of love and saludos and miss amigos, mi familia, Los Locos in El Paso, Texas," Fernández said. "I love the name Los Locos."

Wednesday, the El Paso Locomotive FC returns home for a match against Monterey Bay FC at 7 p.m.

You can watch it live on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, kvia.com and the KVIA news app.

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Cristo Fernández

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