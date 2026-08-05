Méndez delivers as Locomotive FC blank Monterey Bay FC, 1-0
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Monterey Bay FC 1-0 on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park, to secure the season series.
The opening minutes saw El Paso on the attack, creating several promising opportunities, but they were unable to capitalize.
Alex Méndez finally broke through for Locomotive in the 30th minute, after finding himself through on goal and launching one past Monterey’s keeper.
Locomotive continued to push for a second goal throughout the match, including a shot from Gabi Torres that rattled off the crossbar, but the hosts ultimately settled for the one-goal victory.
El Paso returns to Southwest University Park on Saturday, August 8, for its fifth annual Women Supporting Women Night as it hosts Oakland Roots SC in another Western Conference showdown.
ELP 1, MB 0
Southwest University Park
Attendence: 3274
Weather: 101 degrees and sunny
MATCH NOTES
- With tonight's victory, El Paso Locomotive FC has earned back-to-back home wins for the first time this season and for the first time since May 2025. Locomotive defeated rivals New Mexico United 3-0 on May 3 before following it up with a 3-1 victory over Indy Eleven on May 16.
- Alex Méndez's match-winning strike was his sixth goal of the season and his first since scoring in Locomotive's 2-1 road win over Las Vegas Lights FC on July 4.
- With tonight's 2-0 win, El Paso Locomotive FC has recorded back-to-back home shutout victories for the first time since April 2023. Locomotive defeated Orange County SC 1-0 on April 8 before earning a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on April 22. Benny Diaz started in goal for El Paso in both matches.
SCORING SUMMARY
- ELP – 30’ Alex Méndez (Eric Calvillo)
- MB –
LINEUPS
ELP – ( 3-4-3) Abraham Romero, Tony Alfaro, Palermo Ortiz, Kofi Twumasi (77’ Carl Sainte), Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo (66’ Noah Dollenmayer), Robert Coronado, Jimmy Farkarlun (66’ Memo Diaz), Amando Moreno (66’ Beto Avila), Rubio Rubin, Alex Mendez (77’ Zyen Jones)
Subs Not Used: Pedro Cruz, Ricky Ruiz, Kenneth Hoban
MB – (4-2-3-1) Jacob Jackson (45’ Ciaran Dalton), Omari Glasgow, Zack Farnsworth, Nicholas Gordon (45’ Kelsey Egwu), Joel Garcia (73’ Quinton Elliot), Ryuga Nakamura, Jacob Montes (73’ Belmar Joseph), Illijay Paul, Sebastian Lletget, Wesley Leggett (83’ Stuart Ritchie), Diego Otova
Subs Not Used: Adrian Rebollar, Eduardo Blancas
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
- ELP – 45+1’ Palermo Ortiz
- MB – 13’ Nico Gordon, 20’ Zackery Farnsworth, 60’ Alex Covelo
MATCH STATS: ELP | MB
GOALS: 1|0
ASSISTS: 1|0
POSSESSION: 49|51
SHOTS: 17|6
SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|1
SAVES: 1|4
FOULS: 11|17
OFFSIDES: 2|1
CORNERS: 6|3