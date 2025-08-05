Christopher McDonald’s Special Appearance at the Chihuahuas Game has Been Postponed

McDonald was scheduled to appear Saturday, August 9, 2025

EL PASO, TEXAS – August 5, 2025 – A special appearance by Christopher McDonald, best known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin, of Happy Gilmore 2, has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. McDonald was scheduled to appear on Saturday, August 9, for a meet-and-greet opportunity with fans.

Patrons who purchased the private meet-and-greet opportunity can receive a refund by contacting the Southwest University Park Box Office at 915-533-BASE (2273).

The Chihuahuas are currently in first place in the Pacific Coast League (PCL) East ahead of Oklahoma City Comets (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). The two teams will battle it out in a 6-game series beginning today at Southwest University Park, through Sunday, August 10. The series includes food and beverage specials Tuesday through Thursday, a mid-week matinee on Wednesday, Bootmakers Night presented by Lucchese on Friday with a bobblehead giveaway presented by IPS, a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, and the series closes out with Kids Day Sunday in a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

Promotions details for the homestand are listed below.

For more information contact 915-533-BASE (2273).

ABOUT THE EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS

The El Paso Chihuahuas are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas provide family, fun entertainment and are committed to providing the highest quality and most memorable entertainment. The Chihuahuas want guests to leave with memories that will last a lifetime. For more information on the El Paso Chihuahuas, please visit EPChihauhuas.com



Game Highlight: Taco Tues & Brews presented by Cazadores

$3 Estrella 12 oz Beer

$3 Rolled Tacos (2 per serving)

$5 Cazadores RTDs



Game Highlight: Savings for Those Who Serve

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com

Game Highlight: Day Baseball

Enjoy a midweek break at a Chihuahuas midweek matinee game! Whether you're entertaining clients, bonding with coworkers, or just taking a well-earned lunch break, make the Chihuahuas game the perfect backdrop for a fun and relaxing afternoon.

Game Highlight: Mature Munchies presented by AARP

Patrons 60+: Free hot dog meal (hot dog, fries, 24oz Pepsi soft drink) with voucher

Patrons 50+: $1 popcorn with voucher

Patrons can visit the promotions booth behind Section 112 to receive their vouchers.



Game Highlight: Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock

$2 Busch Light 12oz Beer

$2 Small Popcorn

$3 Small Soda

$3 Small Hot Dog

$5 Nutrl

Giveaway: Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by IPS

Round two of our Dia de Los Muertos giveaway trio! Don’t miss your chance to own your limited-edition bobblehead featuring the El Paso Margaritas jersey presented by IPS. The bobbleheads will be given away to 1,500 fans through the gates, with paid admission, presented by IPS. Limit is one per person while supplies last.

Game Highlight: Bootmakers Night & Jersey Auction presented by Lucchese

Inspired by El Paso's rich history as the Boot Capital of the World, this Chihuahuas theme pays tribute to those who shaped the Borderplex region with their unique craftsmanship, presented by Lucchese. As part of the night, the Chihuahuas are auctioning off the game-worn jerseys with eligibility to connect with the player postgame. Fans can view the auction items and place their bit by texting the word “BID” to 915-600-6677. The auction will end on the final out of the 7th inning on Friday.



Game Highlight: Fetch the Fun Friday presented by KISS FM

A day of fun, whether it’s giveaways, special promotions, or entertainment, join the Chihuahuas for a night of fun!

Game Highlight: Western Night

YEE-HAW & GIDDY-UP! We’re taking it country on Saturday Night. Break out the boots, and the Wranglers, put on the Cowboy Hat, and come out to a boot scootin’ boogie of a night!

Game Highlight: Fireworks Spectacular

Get ready for an electrifying night at the ballpark! The Chihuahuas will light up the sky with a Fireworks Spectacular, choreographed to country music for an unforgettable experience.

Game Highlight: Day Baseball

Who doesn't love America's Pastime & an early afternoon in the sun with friends and fun? Join us for Day Baseball! Gates open at 11 a.m. and first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m.

Game Highlight: Sunglasses presented by Schneider Electric

Fans through the gates with paid admission and in attendance can receive a free pair of Sunglasses presented by Schneider Electric. Limit one per person, while supplies last.

Game Highlight: Kids Day Sunday

Kids Chico’s Building Blocks Giveaway : 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Chihuahuas Building Blocks Giveaway with paid admission, while supplies last!

: 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Chihuahuas with paid admission, while supplies last! Kids Meal : Children, 12 years of age and younger, may receive a $5 kids’ meal . Meal includes: Small Hot Dog Small Pepsi Drink Small Bag of Chips A Small Dessert

: Children, 12 years of age and younger, may receive a . Meal includes: Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence: Kids 12 and under can take a turn around the bases postgame.

