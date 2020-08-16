Locomotive FC get revenge, blank Real Monarchs 1-0

Locomotive FC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - From their defensive effort Saturday night, it's safe to say El Paso Locomotive FC have a good memory.

The Locomotive backline pitched a 1-0 shutout against Real Monarchs, avenging their heartbreaking loss in last year's Western Conference Final and keeping pace in USL Pool Group C.

Nick Ross's 50th minute goal was all El Paso needed to get by Monarchs, the defending USL champions.

El Paso's win keeps pace with Pool Group C leader New Mexico United, who also won Saturday. Locomotive FC currently sit three points back of their cross-state rivals in the group standings.

After a first half in which El Paso had numerous chances, a passing clinic early in the second resulted in Ross coming free at the top of the box.

The veteran midfielder's low-angling shot snuck in the bottom right corner, and proved the difference on the road.

El Paso next travels to Colorado Springs on August 22nd, a week removed from a 4-2 thrashing of Switchbacks last Saturday night at Southwest University Park.