Offense absent as Locomotive FC draw 0-0 with Colorado Springs

Locomotive FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer earned his 4th clean sheet of the season on Saturday night.

Unfortunately goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez of Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned one as well, as El Paso and Switchbacks played to a 0-0 draw in the Rocky Mountain State.

With Drew Beckie and Nick Ross out for El Paso, newcomers Brent Kallman and Leandro Carrijo made their Locomotive debuts.

Kallman, who is on loan from Minnesota United of MLS, played the entire match.

Carrijo, who was led sister club FC Juarez in goals during his time with the Liga MX club, came on as a substitute in the 90th minute.

Locomotive FC were able to salvage a point from the draw, but lost ground against Pool Group C leader New Mexico United who beat Real Monarchs 2-1.

El Paso sits seven points points back of New Mexico United in the standings.

El Paso returns home next Saturday night to host Real Monarchs in the first match before fans at Southwest University Park in 2020. The stadium will be at 11% capacity.