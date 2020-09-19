Train keeps runnin’: Locomotive FC stay hot with 5th straight win

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - When El Paso Locomotive FC get hot, steer clear the tracks.

The Locos won their 5th straight match Saturday night, dominating possession en route to a 1-0 victory over Real Monarchs at Southwest University Park.

Eder Borelli's header in first half stoppage time proved the decider, and El Paso held firm on sole possession of Group C in USL Pool Play.

El Paso native Memo Diaz placed a beautiful chip cross toward the far post, and a wide open Borelli headed back across and into the net.

It was the first Locomotive goal for Borelli, who was signed from sister club FC Juarez of Liga MX.

The win sets up a chance for the Locos to clinch Group C at home next week, needing a home against rival New Mexico United.