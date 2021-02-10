Defender Andrew Fox to return for third year with El Paso Locomotive FC

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Wednesday that the team has re-signed defender Andrew Fox.

Fox will return to the Locomotive FC for his third season with the club.

It's a two year deal that is still pending league and federation approval.

Fox is the 12th Locomotive player returning from the 2020 squad that reached a second consecutive Western Conference Final appearance.

And he's the 7th Locomotive FC player to return for a third season.

“It’s great to have Foxy back on a multi-year deal,” shared Mark Lowry, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director. “He is a very ambitious person, always striving for the best and is desperate to win things here in El Paso. He is another who embodies the team-first culture we have cultivated over the past two years. He knows what we expect, he understands what it takes to play in this team, and he is another player I have absolute trust in.”

Over the last two years, Fox, 28, has become a mainstay in Mark Lowry’s system, filling the left-back position with a veteran presence.

Fox made 30 overall appearances with 28 starts in the 2019 inaugural season, recording an assist and two goals, including the opening goal of the 2019 Western Conference Final.

The English defender built on the successful first season with 13 league appearances and 12 starts, earning a single goal to help lift his side to a playoff run that would result in a back-to-back Western Conference Final appearance.

Before joining El Paso, the veteran defender earned experience abroad playing in the League One and League Two divisions of England and Sweden.

In 2015, Fox started his professional career playing with the Midland-Odessa Sockers in Texas before moving to the EFL League One playing with Peterborough United, Kidderminster Harriers, and EFL League Two side Stevenage.

Fox took a short stint in Sweden with AFC Eskilstuna before playing a year in Grimsby Town and ultimately signing with El Paso Locomotive in 2019 for the club’s inaugural year.