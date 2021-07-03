Dylan Mares scores two second half goals to propel Locomotive past NM United

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - A fireworks show was provided to fans after Saturday night's Locomotive FC home match against New Mexico United. But Dylan Mares thought he'd give the show a head start.

Mares scored two second half goals, one minute apart, to propel El Paso Locomotive FC past rival New Mexico United in front of a sold-out crowd at Southwest University Park Saturday night.

With Locomotive FC trailing 1-0 at halftime, El Paso forced a turnover in the attacking half in the 55th minute. The ball played it's way to Mares' foot from beyond the 18-yard box, and the Zionsville, IN laced a right footed screamer into the bottom right corner of the net for the equalizer.

Known for his free-kick abilities from long distance, it was the kind of goal Locomotive fans have seen numerous times from Mares over his one-plus year with the club.

But his second goal, may have been his easiest in an El Paso uniform.

Less than 60 seconds later, El paso forced another New Mexico turnover in the attacking half. When Bryam Rebellon's low shot was knocked left of goal by the United keeper, it caromed right to an open Mares who tapped it in for the go-ahead score.

New Mexico scored their goal on a free kick, off Bryan Brown's low shot that slid underneath Locomotive FC's wall and past Logan Ketterer in the 41st minute.

But on a night where El Paso celebrated the 4th of July as well as the return of fan favorite Sebastian Velasquez, the team rallied to get back in the winning column. Locomotive FC suffered their first loss of the season last Wednesday at Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2.

Next up: Friday, July 9th at Real Monarchs at Zions Bank Stadium.