Locomotive score four in eight minutes to light up OKC Energy in home finale

EL PASO, Texas - Ironically facing the Oklahoma City Energy, the El Paso Locomotive FC crowd proved electric for a Sunday matinee at Southwest University Park.

That's no surprise, considering the team hasn't lost in 25 straight home matches.

El Paso scored four goals in eight minutes a club record for most goals in a time span, and Locomotive FC closed out their home regular season with a 4-0 win over OKC.

Josue Aaron Gomez opened the scoring in the 40th minute off an Energy turnover. On the counter, Dylan Mares played a leading pass to Gomez who chipped it past goalkeeper CJ Cochran to make it 1-0.

Two minutes later, Macca King made it 2-0 off a header from a set-piece corner kick.

Gomez then traded right back with a screaming shot from well beyond the box in the 44th minute to make it 3-0.

And with the home fans still in celebration, King added yet another in the 48th minute to make it 4-0.

With all the momentum El Paso's way heading into halftime, it proved a deficit too much to even endanger in the second half.

Speaking of momentum, the win puts El Paso in prime position heading into the USL playoffs. Locomotive have already wrapped up the Mountain Division, and need a win plus a loss from Phoenix Rising to secure the top overall seed in the Western Conference.

El Paso travels on the road to Rio Grande Valley this Saturday in the regular season finale.

Locomotive will host a playoff opener at home on November 6th.