Locomotive FC hoping to clinch playoff berth, asking El Paso to purchase tickets ahead of time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC playoff tickets are now for sale.

The club announced the tickets this morning. Buy your tickets here.

Currently, the Locomotive FC are slated to play FC Tulsa on October 18 at 7 p.m. That is the last regular season home game of the year. The team also has two away games coming up. The team needs still additional points to clinch a postseason berth.

As the team is not yet in the playoffs, so any money spent on a playoff ticket will be credited towards the purchase of Season Ticket Memberships, groups, or single game tickets for the 2026 Season, according to organizers.