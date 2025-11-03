Locomotive FC Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera’s contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive FC just announced that head coach Wilmer Cabrera's contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season. This weekend, the Locomotive lost their first playoff game at home to Phoenix Rising.

Assistant coach Gerson Echeverry is also leaving the team as part of this change, a team spokesperson explained this afternoon.

"El Paso Locomotive FC expresses its sincere gratitude to Cabrera and Echeverry for their dedicated service to the club and wishes them and their families the best in their future endeavors," the spokesperson stated.

Under Cabrera, the Locomotive had a 20-22-20 record over 62 matches and four competitions. He arrived in El Paso in May 2024.

The club will provide additional details about the next head coach at a later time.