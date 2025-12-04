MountainStar Sports Group and El Paso Locomotive Announce Leadership Transition and Appointment of Mike DiGiulio at President and General Manager

EL PASO, TEXAS – December 4, 2025 – MountainStar Sports Group announced today a change of leadership at El Paso Locomotive FC with the appointment of Mike DiGiulio as the new President and General Manager.

MountainStar President Alan Ledford said, “bringing Mike on board marks an exciting new era for Locomotive. His proven track record and passion for building winning cultures will be invaluable as we continue to grow. We look forward to the energy and innovation Mike brings to the organization and to our supporters. Mike’s commitment to excellence and community engagement aligns perfectly with MountainStar’s and Locomotive’s values.”

Stepping into the role of Locomotive President and General Manager, DiGiulio brings extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of USL Championship. He joins El Paso Locomotive FC after serving in a similar role with Monterey Bay FC, where he played a key role in launching the club and establishing its competitive and operational foundation. During his tenure, DiGiulio oversaw the development and renovation of Cardinale Stadium and led the club’s branding and community initiatives, fostering meaningful local partnerships and building a strong organizational identity.

DiGiulio noted, “coming to El Paso is an incredible opportunity, both professionally and personally. I believe deeply in the power of sports to strengthen communities, enhance quality of life, and support local economic development. I’m excited to partner with the city, our business community, and our fans to continue to grow Locomotive and create lasting impact for the region.”

DiGiulio’s appointment begins a new era of leadership for Locomotive FC as the club continues to pursue on-field success, strengthen its community presence, and advance plans for a future soccer stadium. In his role, he will oversee all business and technical operations, including the First Team, Academy and youth programs, corporate partnerships, marketing and sales, community engagement, and long-term strategic growth and planning.

DiGiulio will begin his role immediately as the club prepares for the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season. He will be stepping into the role formerly held by Andrew Forrest. Forrest joined El Paso Locomotive before its inaugural 2019 USL Championship season and played an integral role in building the club’s foundation. During his tenure, the club reached historic milestones on the field, including back-to-back Western Conference finals appearances, launched and established the Locomotive Academy, and helped develop top talent, including current Major League Soccer and USMNT player Diego Luna, and multiple Academy players who have signed professional contracts with the First Team.

Forrest also oversaw the establishment of important club infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and the continued growth of the Locomotive brand within the El Paso Community. He is leaving the organization as he relocates to be closer to his family. We are grateful for his contributions, passion for Locomotive, and wish Forrest the very best.

###

ABOUT MOUNTAINSTAR SPORTS GROUP

MountainStar Sports Group’s focus is on the acquisition, development, and operation of professional sports and entertainment opportunities to improve the quality of life and promote economic growth in the Borderplex region. Currently, MSSG owns and operates the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, and El Paso Locomotive FC, a soccer club in the USL Championship. For more information, visit mountainstarsportsgroup.com.

ABOUT EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Founded in 2018, El Paso Locomotive FC is the region’s premier professional soccer club, competing in the USL Championship since 2019. As part of MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG), the club is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Borderplex while delivering world-class sports entertainment to the community. Locomotive FC is equally dedicated to growing the game at the grassroots level, investing in the development of youth through its Academy, youth programs, and community-based soccer initiatives that help cultivate the next generation of players in the region.