51 million dollars in bond funding for NMSU projects if approved by voters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Early voting is still taking place, and this year's ballot is a lengthy one with local and state races. The ballot will also have various bonds for people to vote on. New Mexico voters will be asked on Election Day to approve bond questions on the back of their ballot that will provide critical funding for the New Mexico State University.

There is no tax rate increase associated with the approval of these bonds. If approved by voters the bond will provide $51 million for construction, and renovation projects across NMSU. 22.5 million dollars will go towards engineering facilities. 15.5 million for nursing, health, and education facilities. NMSU-Grants will also receive funding.