NMSU basketball fans react to suspension

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Aggies fans are reacting after sources close to NMSU confirmed the university's men's basketball game on Friday was suspended due to reports of hazing.

"It's a real disappointment. Especially for the seniors on this New Mexico State basketball team, to have their season ended the way it did. And hopefully the team can learn from this, New Mexico State can learn from this, the other programs at the university can learn from this so hopefully this won't ever happen again," said one fan who did not want to be identified.

