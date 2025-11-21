Former Athletic Director Mario Moccia files complaint against NMSU Board of Regents over firing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former New Mexico State University Athletic Director Mario Moccia has filed a formal complaint against the NMSU Board of Regents.

The complaint arises from the allegedly "unlawful, politically motivated firing" of Moccia in January 2025.

The complaint claims that Moccia was protected by a for-cause termination provision in his contract, but that NMSU did not follow the provision.

The complaint alleges that NMSU did not pay Moccia for the years remaining on his contract. The document claims that Moccia is owed $1,402,700 for the time remaining on his contract, as well as benefits, and earned incentive compensation. The complaint seeks damages equaling what Moccia claims he is owed by the university, as well as attorney and arbitration fees.

Read the complaint below.

Moccia's attorneys say he is an NMSU alumnus who graduated in 1989 and who was made Athletics Director in 2015.