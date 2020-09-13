Cowboys fall to Rams 20-17 in season opener

Texas Sports

LOS ANGELES, California -- The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in the inaugural game at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys had a 14-13 lead at halftime after Ezekiel Elliott scored two touchdowns in the first half. One came on a swing pass from Dak Prescott and the second on a 1-yard run.

The Rams scored right out of the gate. Robert Woods caught a 20-yard pass from Jared Goff on the first play of the game from scrimmage in the $5 billion stadium. Malcolm Brown scored its first touchdown, going in from short yardage to cap a 75-yard drive.

Aaron Donald also got the first sack in stadium history, dropping Prescott early on.

The Rams could have had the lead at half, but rookie kicker Samuel Sloman clanged his first career field goal attempt off the left upright.