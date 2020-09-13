Cowboys’ McCarthy makes debut in Rams opener with Dallas still seeking playoff run

Texas Sports

LOS ANGELES, California — It's the inaugural game at SoFi Stadium, the centerpiece of Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $5 billion arena development. The ultramodern new arena is frequently compared to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was an ardent supporter of Kroenke's bid to bring the Rams home to Los Angeles. Jones' Legends Hospitality also has lucrative service deals at SoFi whenever it can welcome fans.

Dallas routed Los Angeles 44-21 last December in a game that hastened Rams coach Sean McVay's decision to rethink his defense in the offseason. The Rams beat the Cowboys in a playoff game one year earlier.

It's the debut game for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, the Super Bowl winner from Green Bay. He replaces Jason Garrett after nine seasons and two playoff victories.

Longtime Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel left McVay to join McCarthy in Dallas. Fassel was Rams' last (interim) head coach before McVay, going 0-3 to close the 2016 season. The Cowboys also signed longtime Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein in the offseason.

Mike Nolan makes his debut as Dallas defensive coordinator after four seasons as a linebackers coach. Nolan was the San Francisco 49ers' head coach during the Northern California childhood of Rams QB Jared Goff, an ardent Niners fan at the time.

Dallas QB Dak Prescott begins his fifth year still waiting for that massive long-term contract, but his offense looks to be among the NFL's most talented after he passed for a career-best 4,092 yards and 30 TDs in 2019.

It's also the NFL debut of WR CeeDee Lamb, a popular pick to be a breakout rookie after he somehow fell to Dallas with the 17th overall draft selection. And USC product DE Everson Griffen makes his Cowboys debut after signing with Dallas. He had at least eight sacks in six of his last eight years with Minnesota.

DALLAS (8-8) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-7)

Sunday, 6:20 p.m. MDT, NBC

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 18-17

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Rams 44-21 on Dec. 15, 2019 at Dallas

New Faces: Coach Mike McCarthy, backup QB Andy Dalton, WR CeeDee Lamb, DE Everson Griffen, DE Aldon Smith, DT Dontari Poe, S Trevon Diggs, K Greg Zuerlein, C Tyler Biadasz.

Key Losses: DT Gerald McCoy (newcomer released after season-ending leg injury in training camp), TE Jason Witten, C Travis Frederick, CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, S Jeff Heath, DT Maliek Collins, G Xavier Su'a-Filo.

Strengths: If Lamb lives up to hype after unexpectedly falling to Cowboys at No. 17 in first round of draft, Dallas could have one of deepest receiving groups in franchise history. Amari Cooper leads after signing $100 million contract, Michael Gallup looks promising going into third season. Smith hasn't played in almost five years but was one of best pass rushers in league at his best. With addition of Griffen outside and Poe inside, DeMarcus Lawrence has best support of career, despite loss of McCoy. Reinstated DE Randy Gregory rejoined team week before opener, will be eligible Week 6. RB Ezekiel Elliott remains among most productive, durable backs in NFL. QB Dak Prescott has another prove-it year on $31 million franchise tag coming off career highs in yards passing (4,902), TDs (30). With focus on two inside LBs in new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's scheme, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith will have chance to shine. Veteran inside LB Sean Lee starting season on IR after not practicing in camp. McCarthy hasn't specified injury.

Weaknesses: Would be crazy to suggest OL as weakness on team where it's been strength for years. But unit in flux after unexpected retirement of Frederick. Age could begin to be factor for seven-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith, who turns 30 during season. RT La'el Collins on IR with hip injury, will miss at least three weeks. Secondary has more questions than any position after departure of Byron Jones in free agency.

Pandemic Development: Elliott among highest-profile players known to have had Covid-19. Two-time rushing champ recovered before camp, hasn't missed time. Offense has easier transition to new staff because McCarthy kept play caller Kellen Moore. Defense probably faces steepest learning curve without live offseason work in more complicated scheme under Nolan.

Fantasy Player to Watch: Cowboys will be something of enigma for fantasy owners because it's hard to know how McCarthy's influence will affect Elliott's role. While trio of Cooper, Gallup, Lamb could be tough for opponents, will also be tough to know where fantasy points are going each week.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl: 12-1. over-under wins: 10.

Expectations: Last season fell short of lofty expectations when Cowboys faded from 3-0 start and missed playoffs, leading to departure of coach Jason Garrett. McCarthy brushes off notion that pandemic-altered offseason buys new staff time. This season will mark 25 years since last time Dallas won multiple playoff games in same year. Roster is built for that playoff run, McCarthy sees no reason why it shouldn't happen in his Cowboys debut, 10 years after winning Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. McCarthy probably doesn't have another Rodgers in terms of pure ability, but Prescott is capable of leading postseason run that would probably secure long-term contract he's been trying to get since early 2019.