Cowboys rally for 37-34 win over Giants after QB Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury

Texas Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas -- After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a serious ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys rallied on Sunday for a 37-34 win over New York Giants to secure first place in the NFC East.

Prescott sustained the gruesome injury to his lower right leg in the third quarter against the Giants.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

The lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show the emotion on his face as most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including Ryan, reached out as well.

We got a problem in Dallas. Hoping Dak Prescott is OK 🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/z1wiQgIUCs — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) October 11, 2020

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York’s offensive coordinator.

Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 31-23. Elliott scored on a 12-yard run shortly after Prescott's injury.

Earlier, Prescott’s first career TD catch had put the Cowboys up 24-20 at halftime against the Giants after Dallas trailed by two touchdowns early in the second quarter.

The Dallas quarterback was backpedaling as he crossed the goal line and caught the pass from Wilson, who took the reverse pitch from Elliott. The play covered 11 yards and came with 16 seconds left in the first half.

Going into Week 3, Wilson didn’t have a catch this season or a touchdown in his career. Now he has two TD catches and a scoring toss.

Those weren’t the only firsts before halftime for the Cowboys. Cornerback Anthony Brown picked up the fumble forced on a sack of Daniel Jones by DeMarcus Lawrence and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. It was both the first recovery and touchdown for Brown, who is in his fifth season.

The Giants ended a two-game stretch without a touchdown in the first series for their offensive coordinator Garrett at the home of the Cowboys, where he was head coach for nearly 10 years.

Evan Engram scored on a 3-yard run on a reverse to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive for a 7-3 lead over the Cowboys. A week after giving up a franchise-record 307 yards rushing, the Cowboys allowed Devonta Freeman 20 yards on three carries. Freeman also had an 18-yard catch when he was left wide open coming out of the backfield.

The Giants had extended the lead to 14-3 when Kyler Fackrell returned an interception by Prescott 46 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys had entered the game tied for the NFL lead with nine turnovers.