UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – Saturday’s UTEP football game will feature a halftime fireworks show.

The Miners, off to a 3-2 start overall, will face Southern Mississippi at 5:30 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.

The fireworks display is sponsored by GECU.

Saturday’s game is the Miners’ Conference-USA home opener.

The Miners are 0-1 in conference, while Southern Miss is 1-1 in conference play and 1-3 overall.