UTEP football game against North Texas still on tap, but no fans will be allowed

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP’s home football game against North Texas on Saturday will still take place, but no fans will be allowed, according to an announcement from the university’s Athletics Department.

Kickoff is at noon and the game will be played before a national television audience on the CBS Sports Network.

UTEP officials say there is no evidence of community spread from the Miners’ first two home football games because “Miner fans did the right things.”

But university officials made the decision in light of the surge of Covid-19 cases in the Borderland and local health officials urging residents to stay at home unless performing essential activities.

Only coaches, student-athletes, support staff, officials, medical personnel and working media will be permitted at the game.

Decisions on fan attendance for future games will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

All season ticket-holders and single-game ticket holders will be contacted in the next few days about refund options.