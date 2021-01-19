Skip to Content
today at 3:34 pm
Published 6:43 pm

UTEP fans asked to vote on 100-year men's hoops team

EL PASO, Texas – In honor of the 100th season of UTEP men’s basketball, the university is asking fans to help pick the UTEP Basketball 100-Year Team.

Ten players have already earned automatic selection by being voted to the UTEP Centennial Team in 2014 – Nate Archibald (1967-70); Jim Barnes (1962-64); Randy Culpepper (2007-11); Antonio Davis (1986-90); Tim Hardaway (1985-89); Bobby Joe Hill (1964-67); Jeep Jackson (1983-87); Stefon Jackson (2005-09); David Lattin (1965-67); and Nolan Richardson (1960-63).

That leaves 10 spots to fill. The Classic Era features players who began their eligibility prior to 1980. The Modern Era includes players who began their eligibility in 1980 or later.

You can click here to vote.

David Burge

