UTEP men’s hoops games against Florida Int’l canceled after Miner tests positive for Covid

UTEP

MIAMI, Florida – The UTEP men’s basketball games at Florida Atlantic in Miami this weekend have been canceled because of a positive Covid-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the program, the university’s Athletics Department announced.

The announcement was made in a short media release issued Saturday morning.

The Miners (10-10 overall, 6-8 in Conference USA play) were slated to play at Florida International on Sunday and Monday.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday but were moved because of what the program said were “changes in travel accommodations stemming from the winter storms in the state of Texas.”

Details on the Miners’ return to competition will be announced at a later date, according to the UTEP Athletics Department.

These games marked the first cancellations of UTEP's Conference USA season.