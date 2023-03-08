UTEP bounced in first round of C-USA Tournament; Miners fall to WKU, 73-67

FRISCO, Texas - The season has officially come to an end for the UTEP Miners.

Wednesday night in Frisco, TX the Miners received an early exit from the Conference USA Tournament after losing their first round game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The final score was 73-67.

UTEP started the game well in the first half leading by as much as 16 points.

However, Western Kentucky would go on a run shortly before the half to cut into UTEP's lead.

The score at the half was 34-28, UTEP.

The Hilltoppers would pull away late in the second half, and the Miners just couldn't keep pace.

UTEP would have a chance in the final seconds of the game to tie up the game down three points, but the Miners were unable to connect on a three-point shot.

UTEP's Calvin Solomon led the way in scoring for the Miners with 18 points.

Three other Miners were also in double figures.

Tae Hardy with 16 points, Shamar Givance with 15 points, and Kevin Kalu with 10 points.

The Miners end the season with overall record of 14-18, 7-13 in conference play.

This also brings an end to the second season for UTEP head coach Joe Golding.