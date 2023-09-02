UTEP tops UIW, 28-14; Miners pick up first win of the season

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners picked up their first win of the season defeating Incarnate Word by a final score of 28-14.

UTEP's overall record now stands at 1-1 as the Miners secured their first win in front of a crowd of 30,738 at the Sun Bowl.

UTEP's defense got off to a strong start holding the Cardinals to a three-and-out on their first possession of the game.

However, UTEP's offense would struggle on their first possession as well going three-and-out and having to punt the ball from their own end zone.

The Cardinals would take advantage of the great field position as quarterback Zach Calzada would connect with wide receiver Brandon Porter on a 34-yard touchdown pass.

Incarnate Word would take a 7-0 lead.

UTEP would answer back on the ensuing possession as running back Torrance Burgess Jr. would scamper into the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown run.

Miners would tie the game at 7.

UTEP's defense would have a big play late in the 1st quarter when the Cardinals would go for it on 4th and one from the goal line.

UTEP's defense would hold and get the turnover on downs.

The first quarter would come to an end with the game tied at 7.

The Cardinals would find the end zone again in the 2nd quarter courtesy of a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Tre Siggers.

Incarnate Word would take the lead once again, 14-7.

The lead for the Cardinals wouldn't last long as the Miners would march down the field on the ensuing possession, and cap off the drive with a touchdown following a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Hardison to wide receiver Jostein Clarke.

The game was once again tied for the second time, 14-14.

That would be the score at the end of the 2nd quarter.

In the 3rd quarter, the Miners wasted no time putting points on the scoreboard.

On their first possession of the second half, UTEP would cap off a more than 6 minute drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hardison to wide receiver, Tyrin Smith.

UTEP would have their first lead of the game, 21-14.

In the 4th quarter, the Miners would get into the end zone again after running back Mike Franklin score on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Miners would extend their lead 28-14.

The UTEP defense held the Cardinals at bay as Incarnate Word was unable to get any points in the second half.

UTEP's rushing attack was a difference in the game.

The Miners rushed for a total of 329 yards on 50 carries.

Former Parkland Matador Deion Hankins led the way in rushing for UTEP with 174 yards, a career high for Hankins.

UTEP running back Torrance Burgess Jr. followed with 85 yards rushing and one touchdown, while running back Mike Franklin put up 53 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison threw for 94 yards passing, and he had two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Miners will now look ahead to next Saturday when they hit the road to Northwestern.

UTEP will be on the road for the next two weeks, and will return to the Sun Bowl September 23 when they host UNLV.