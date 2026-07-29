The patterns traffic fatality data reveal, and how you can stay safe on the road

When was the last time you thought about the calendar before getting behind the wheel? For most drivers, the decision to drive on any given day comes down to necessity rather than risk assessment. But if traffic fatality data shows that some days may be riskier than others.

For example, on the day with the most traffic fatalities in 2024, 161 people lost their lives in traffic crashes across the U.S. On the day with the lowest number of traffic deaths, that figure dropped to 59. The gap between the most dangerous days and the least dangerous ones reflects predictable patterns tied to the day of the week, the time of year, and various other factors.

Weekends dominated the list of the days with the highest number of traffic fatalities that year, though a few Fridays also cracked the list. Most were in the summer and fall months or around major holidays. Higher traffic volumes, longer trips, alcohol consumption, and fatigue all converge on the same predictable points in the calendar, and the death toll reflects it.

The information below from Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. detailing the 25 days with the most traffic fatalities in 2024 isn’t necessarily meant to keep you off the road if you need to travel, but it can help you make smarter decisions. On days with a higher risk of accidents, consider leaving earlier, allowing yourself more travel time, and staying more alert.

Top 25 Days With the Most Traffic Fatalities During 2024

According to a National Safety Council analysis of government data, released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in April 2026, 39,254 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2024. That’s an average of more than 107 traffic fatalities per day. But those crash deaths weren’t spread evenly across the calendar. Certain days had dramatically higher fatality counts than others, and reveal patterns.

The 25 deadliest days were overwhelmingly weekend days: There were 23 Saturdays and Sundays in total, plus two Fridays. The majority were concentrated in the summer and fall months. Holiday weekends, such as those surrounding Memorial Day and Labor Day, appear repeatedly near the top.

1: Saturday, June 8 — 161 deaths

2: Saturday, Sept. 21 — 159 deaths

3: Saturday, Aug. 24 — 159 deaths

4: Saturday, Oct. 26 — 155 deaths

5: Sunday, Oct. 13 — 149 deaths

6: Sunday, May 19 — 149 deaths

7: Saturday, Aug. 31 — 149 deaths

8: Sunday, Sept. 29 — 148 deaths

9: Saturday, April 13 — 144 deaths

10: Sunday, July 14 — 144 deaths

11: Sunday, May 26 — 144 deaths

12: Saturday, Oct. 12 — 143 deaths

13: Sunday, Sept. 1 — 142 deaths

14: Sunday, Oct. 27 — 142 deaths

15: Friday, Aug. 30 — 142 deaths

16: Saturday, Nov. 2 — 141 deaths

17: Saturday, Dec. 7 — 141 deaths

18: Saturday, Nov. 16 — 140 deaths

19: Saturday, Aug. 17 — 140 deaths

20: Saturday, July 6 — 139 deaths

21: Sunday, Oct. 6 — 139 deaths

22: Saturday, Aug. 10 — 139 deaths

23: Friday, June 14 — 139 deaths

24: Saturday, Oct. 5 — 138 deaths

25: Saturday, May 11 — 137 deaths

This story focuses on traffic fatalities rather than the full picture of both fatal and nonfatal crash injuries because of how traffic safety data is collected in the U.S.

Fatal crash data in the U.S. is collected through the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), a program administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that captures every fatal motor vehicle crash across all 50 states. FARS isn’t a sample or a survey. It’s a census, which means the day-by-day death counts you see above reflect actual recorded figures rather than statistical estimates.

Nonfatal crash injuries are far more difficult to count consistently. States differ considerably in how they classify injury severity. Some use multitiered systems that distinguish between incapacitating and nonincapacitating injuries, while others use different categories altogether. Additionally, the classifications themselves rely on officer judgment at the scene, introducing variability that compounds across millions of crashes nationwide.

Because of that inconsistency, national nonfatal injury figures are based on statistical sampling rather than direct counts, which makes reliable day-by-day breakdowns impossible.

Safety Tips for Driving

Most people can’t simply avoid driving on all weekends and holidays. Life just doesn’t work that way. What you can do is approach trips on the most dangerous driving days with more awareness and more preparation than you might otherwise bring to a routine drive. Here are some tips to help you stay safe.

Leave Earlier Than You Think You Need To

When you’re rushed, you’re more likely to speed, take risks, and make decisions you wouldn’t otherwise make. Leaving earlier than usual costs you nothing but a little time. It also gives you a buffer that can make all the difference if traffic backs up or something unexpected happens.

Check Your Route Before You Go

Before you leave the house on a high-risk travel day, take a few minutes to check your route for traffic, construction, and any reported incidents. A little advance knowledge can help you avoid bottlenecks, choose a safer alternate route, or adjust your departure time. Navigation apps and traffic services update in real time, so there’s no reason to head into heavy holiday or weekend traffic blind.

Make Sure Your Vehicle Is Road-Ready

High-traffic days aren’t the time to find out your tires are underinflated, or your windshield wipers aren’t doing their job. Before heading out, do a quick check of your vehicle’s basic systems, including tires, lights, fluid levels, and brakes. If your car is overdue for routine maintenance, get it taken care of before a busy holiday weekend rather than after.

Avoid Driving Late at Night

Fatigue and impairment both peak in the late-night and early-morning hours, and that combination makes nighttime driving on high-risk days particularly dangerous. On weekends and holidays, bars and restaurants close late, and impaired drivers are most likely to be on the road between midnight and 3 a.m. If your plans run late, consider waiting out that window before heading home, staying somewhere nearby, or arranging a ride.

Stay Off the Road During Peak Holiday Travel Hours

On major holiday weekends, drivers should expect traffic to surge in the afternoon and evenings surrounding the holidays and lessen on the actual holidays themselves. If your schedule allows, try to travel outside of these peak windows. Early mornings tend to be significantly calmer, and adjusting your departure time by just a few hours could mean an entirely different driving experience.

Watch Out for Impaired Drivers

Impaired driving is one of the most significant factors that drives up the death toll on the deadliest traffic days of the year. You can’t control whether other drivers have been drinking or using drugs, but you can drive defensively with that risk in mind. Remember to maintain a safe following distance, stay alert at intersections, and pay attention to any drivers behaving erratically. If you spot someone who seems impaired, don’t try to pass them. Keep your distance and, when it’s safe to do so, report them.

Focus on What’s in Your Control

You also can’t control the drivers around you, but you can take steps to keep yourself and your passengers as safe as possible. Always wear your seatbelt and make sure every passenger does too. Slow down in heavy traffic rather than matching the pace of aggressive drivers around you. Put your phone away before you start the car, and don’t pick it up until you’ve parked. The basics aren’t exciting, but when things are at their most unpredictable, your own habits are the one variable entirely within your control.

Have a Sober Ride Plan Before You Drink

If your holiday or weekend plans include alcohol, arrange your ride home before you start drinking, not after. Intoxication makes it harder to accurately assess your own impairment, which means the moment you need to make a transportation decision might also be when you’re least equipped to make it safely. Designate a sober driver in advance, download a rideshare app before you leave the house, or make arrangements to stay where you are well before closing time.

Know When to Pull Over and Wait It Out

Sometimes, the safest driving decision is to stop driving. If you’re not at your best, or if you find yourself in a traffic situation that feels genuinely dangerous, remember that pulling over and waiting is always an option. Rest stops, parking lots, and gas stations are all good options. No destination is worth pushing through unsafe conditions. Pull over, rest, and continue when you’re ready.

Drive Smarter on the Days That Matter Most

You can’t eliminate the risk of driving, but you can reduce it. Plan ahead, drive defensively, and never underestimate what a difference a few smart decisions can make before you ever put your key in the ignition.

This story was produced by Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.