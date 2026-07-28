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People of ABC-7 - Newsroom

Mia Tricarico, reporter

KVIA
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Published 1:45 PM

Mia Tricarico joined the ABC-7 newsroom in June 2026 as a multimedia journalist, bringing a fresh perspective and a lifelong passion for storytelling to the Borderland.

Born and raised in New York City, Mia is no stranger to the fast-paced, high-stakes energy of breaking news. She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in broadcast journalism with minors in English and digital media trends and analytics.

While at Penn State, Mia proved her versatility as an anchor and reporter for the award-winning Centre County Report, covering everything from hard-hitting investigative pieces to creative lifestyle features. Driven by a deep-seated curiosity, she also served as a live interview anchor, thriving on the energy of live, unscripted conversation. 

Now, she’s ready to channel that genuine curiosity into uncovering the stories that shape our community. Outside of the newsroom, Mia is an avid cook, fitness enthusiast, and an eager explorer. She is thrilled to call the Borderland her new home and can't wait to see where the story takes her next.

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Mia Tricarico

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