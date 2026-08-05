Paige Wood, weekend sports anchor / reporter

Paige Wood joins KVIA with a passion for sports journalism and a perspective as a former collegiate athlete. A five-year collegiate golfer, Paige understands the dedication and perseverance it takes to compete at a high level, allowing her to tell athletes' stories with authenticity.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, and proudly half Canadian, Paige grew up with a love for sports, especially hockey. It was the first sport she truly fell in love with as a fan, inspired by her Canadian roots and countless hours spent watching the game with family. Before picking up a golf club, Paige was also a competitive gymnast, where she developed the discipline and perseverance that would later help her succeed as a collegiate golfer.

She began her collegiate career at Oklahoma City University, where she earned dual bachelor's degrees in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish, along with a minor in Social Media. She was a four-time Academic All-American, won multiple collegiate golf tournaments, and began her sports broadcasting career covering Oklahoma City University athletics. Paige later transferred to UTEP, where she completed her collegiate golf career and earned a Graduate Certificate in Leadership.

To further strengthen her Spanish fluency, Paige lived in Oaxaca, Mexico, and later worked for a production company in Puerto Rico, gaining valuable experience both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. She continued building her broadcasting career in El Paso with Miner Vision, covering UTEP athletics and reporting from the sidelines of Miner football and basketball games.

Outside of work, Paige is a devoted animal lover who spent much of her time volunteering at animal shelters. She enjoys giving back to the community and is excited to continue sharing the stories that make the Borderland sports scene special.