El Paso reports 6 new virus deaths; lowest single-day increase in new cases since June

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced six new deaths and 87 new cases.

The death toll now stands at 230.

The 87 new cases are the lowest single-day increase since June 22, when 65 new cases were announced.

There are currently 3,426 known active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 13,327 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations decreased from 310 to 289. The number of ICU patients in El Paso County stayed at 108.

There are 49 patients on ventilators.

In the past seven days, on average, 8.93% of tests conducted in El Paso County have come back positive.

